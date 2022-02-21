LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Dept. of Transportation will work on 30 miles of road on I-69 in Calhoun, Clinton and Eaton Counties.

On Monday, work includes rebuilding northbound I-69 from I-94 to the north of Ainger Highway. They will rebuild the interchange ramps at N Drive, M-78, and Ainger Road. They will also replace the 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94.

On Tuesday, crews will rebuild I-69 from Airport Road to the I-96/I-69 interchange in Clinton and Eaton counties. Work for that project includes rebuilding more than five miles of I-69, rebuilding the interchanges at Francis and Airport roads.

The road construction projects are a part of Governor Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan Program. This investment is aimed to fix the state’s infrastructure.

“This construction season, we will keep building on the great progress we have made to fix I-69 and work to pass the biggest infrastructure budget in Michigan history. We are keeping our foot on the gas as we move forward with my Rebuilding Michigan initiative to fix the damn roads with the right mix and material, so commuters have a smooth, reliable ride for decades to come. Since I took office, Michigan has repaired, rebuilt, or replaced over 13,000 lane miles of road and over 900 bridges, supporting nearly 82,000 jobs without an increase at the pump. We will keep fixing the damn roads across our state.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

“We have made meaningful progress over the last couple of years, and I look forward to so much more because of the Rebuilding Michigan initiative,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba.