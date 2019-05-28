$1 million Michigan grant helps area with expected $1.2 billion redevelopment
The revitalization grant includes Fiat Chrysler Automobiles expansion area
DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) - The Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority was awarded a $1 million grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
The grant will help revitalize and safely reuse 200 acres on Detroit’s east side where Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will expand its Mack Engine Plant and Jefferson North Assembly Plant.
The expansion will increase production of Jeeps, a $1.2 billion redevelopment which will create 5,000 new jobs.
Dozens of properties in the 200-acre development area were contaminated by businesses like machine shops, a scrap yard, and a foundry.
