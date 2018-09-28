$1M Powerball win in Michigan from last year goes unclaimed
IONIA, Mich. (AP) - A Powerball ticket sold last year in Michigan that was worth $1 million has expired after nobody claimed the prize.
The Michigan Lottery says the money instead went to the state's School Aid Fund after the Thursday afternoon deadline to claim it passed.
The ticket was bought at a Marathon gas station in Ionia. The Michigan Lottery says Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.
It was the second major Michigan Lottery prize to go unclaimed this year. In July, a $519,456 Fast Cash Jackpot Slots jackpot went unclaimed.
The record for an unclaimed Lottery prize in Michigan is $34 million. It was set in 1998, when a winning Michigan Lotto game ticket bought in East Lansing went unclaimed.
