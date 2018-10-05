$56M in federal money to help Michigan in opioid crisis

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The fight against opioid abuse in Michigan is getting a $56 million boost from the federal government.

Michigan lieutenant governor Brian Calley made the announcement today in a news release.

“These additional dollars provide invaluable support to Michigan’s initiatives to prevent opioid addiction, provide access to treatment for our residents who have become addicted, and continue to help them recover,” Calley said.

The money is in the form of grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and will be awarded over two years.

Funds will be used for prevention, treatment and recovery programs.

The impact of the opioid epidemic is illustrated by new data on opioid overdose deaths in Michigan released on Thursday.

Preliminary 2017 data from MDHHS reveals that of the 2,729 overdose deaths in Michigan in 2017, 1,941 were opioid-related.

That compares to 1,786 opioid overdose deaths in 2016 and 1,320 in 2016.