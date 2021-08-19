$1.2 million Lotto 47 jackpot winner bought ticket online

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One Michigander became $1.2 million dollars richer yesterday, after winning the Lotto 47 jackpot.

This is the second time that an online player has won the Lotto 47 jackpot. The first player to win with an online ticket was from Wayne County, and took home $2.5 million dollars in December 2020.

One ticket matched the Lotto 47 numbers drawn yesterday: 05-06-11-36-40-47. The lucky ticket holder purchased their ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

In order to get their prize money, the winner should contact the Lottery’s Public Relations at (517) 373-1237 in order to set up an appointment and claim their prize.