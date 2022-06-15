LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson, amongst many other Michigan localities, will be getting some serious cash to build more affordable housing.

Around $13 million will be going into eight different Michigan communities, including Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Midland, Nashville, Traverse City and Wyoming.

Approximately $1,426,380 will be going towards building The Greenwood project in Jackson, which will create 51 units.

Back in March 2022, the City of Jackson said that rent for The Greenwood would be based upon income.

The lot where The Greenwood is set to be built.

The lot where the Greenwood is set to be built.

A proposed rendering of what The Greenwood would look like after completion.

Michigan should always be a place where everyone can afford to live, work, and raise a family. As rent and home prices increase across the country, we are moving forward with an aggressive plan here in Michigan to build more quality affordable housing. This will help put money back in people’s pockets, and give them a place to call home. Since I took office, we have built nearly 12,000 affordable, attainable housing units, and I look forward to much more progress.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Building developers that receive awards can claim credits against their tax liability every year for up to 10 years, thanks to the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC).

Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together plan was signed into law in April 2022 and has the goal of creating 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units in the next five years.

The following list details each building project that will be funded via the Building Michigan Together plan: