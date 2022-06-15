LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson, amongst many other Michigan localities, will be getting some serious cash to build more affordable housing.

Around $13 million will be going into eight different Michigan communities, including Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Midland, Nashville, Traverse City and Wyoming.

Approximately $1,426,380 will be going towards building The Greenwood project in Jackson, which will create 51 units.

Back in March 2022, the City of Jackson said that rent for The Greenwood would be based upon income.

  • The lot where The Greenwood is set to be built.
  • A proposed rendering of what The Greenwood would look like after completion.

Michigan should always be a place where everyone can afford to live, work, and raise a family. As rent and home prices increase across the country, we are moving forward with an aggressive plan here in Michigan to build more quality affordable housing. This will help put money back in people’s pockets, and give them a place to call home. Since I took office, we have built nearly 12,000 affordable, attainable housing units, and I look forward to much more progress.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Building developers that receive awards can claim credits against their tax liability every year for up to 10 years, thanks to the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC).

Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together plan was signed into law in April 2022 and has the goal of creating 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units in the next five years.

The following list details each building project that will be funded via the Building Michigan Together plan:

Project City Developer Award # of Affordable Units 
The Grove at Veridian Ann Arbor Avalon Housing Inc. $1,500,000 50 
4401 Rosa Parks Detroit Cinnaire Solutions Corp. & Woodbridge Neighborhood Development Corp. $986,435 40 
CCSEM St. Matthew Detroit Catholic Charities of Southeast Michigan & Cinnaire Solutions $1,084,000 46 
Greystone Senior Living Detroit Cass Corridor Neighborhood Development Corp $918,051 49 
Orchard Village Detroit CHN Housing Partners & Detroit Blight Busters $1,197,000 48 
Boston Square Together II Grand Rapids Brinshore Development LLC & Amplify GR $1,500,000 45 
Breton Grove Grand Rapids Woda Cooper Development, Inc. $1,316,000 55 
The Greenwood Jackson MVAH Development LLC & Jackson Housing Commission $1,426,380 51 
Lincoln Park Residences Midland DeShano Development Corp $876,938 50 
The Village Flats Nashville Dogwood Community Development $688,000 20 
Parkview Apartments Traverse City Traverse City Housing Commission, Cove Investments LLC & Ethos Development Partners $993,861 23 
Union Suites at Michael II Wyoming Union Suites Development LLC & Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids $905,100 52 