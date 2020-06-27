1 dead, 1 injured in Jackson Co. motorcycle crash

JACKSON Co., Mich (WLNS) – One man is dead and another is in serious condition after two motorcycles crashed avoiding a deer this morning in Jackson County.

Sheriff Steven Rand, in a statement, said the two motorcycles were traveling east on Hanover Road near Pulaski Road just after 11:00 a.m. Friday when they tried to avoid a deer that ran onto the road.

The driver of one motorcycle, a 64-year-old Jerome man, lost control and slid on the road. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of head injuries.

The driver of the second motorcycle, a 66-year-old man from Hanover Township, also lost control and crashed. He was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff, drugs or alcohol were not factors and the investigation continues.