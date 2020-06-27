1 dead, 1 injured in Jackson Co. motorcycle crash

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:
jackson county sheriff's office_371774

JACKSON Co., Mich (WLNS) – One man is dead and another is in serious condition after two motorcycles crashed avoiding a deer this morning in Jackson County.

Sheriff Steven Rand, in a statement, said the two motorcycles were traveling east on Hanover Road near Pulaski Road just after 11:00 a.m. Friday when they tried to avoid a deer that ran onto the road.

The driver of one motorcycle, a 64-year-old Jerome man, lost control and slid on the road. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of head injuries.

The driver of the second motorcycle, a 66-year-old man from Hanover Township, also lost control and crashed. He was also taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff, drugs or alcohol were not factors and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar