1 dead in fatal crash in Jackson County

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:
police lights night_115258

A three vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon killed one person on I-94 in eastern Jackson County.

A man driving a pickup rear-ended a flatbed truck in the westbound lanes of the highway, just east of Race Road around noon, Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety Director Mike Jester said, our Media Partners at MLIVE report. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another car sustained rear-end damage in the crash, Jester said.

Police are on the scene. Westbound I-94 is closed between Race and Mt. Hope roads. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar