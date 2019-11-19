1 dead in fatal crash in Jackson County

A three vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon killed one person on I-94 in eastern Jackson County.

A man driving a pickup rear-ended a flatbed truck in the westbound lanes of the highway, just east of Race Road around noon, Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety Director Mike Jester said, our Media Partners at MLIVE report. The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another car sustained rear-end damage in the crash, Jester said.

Police are on the scene. Westbound I-94 is closed between Race and Mt. Hope roads. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.