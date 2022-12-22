MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was found dead during the recovery efforts for a fire at Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos.

Officials did not say when the body was discovered, but said they are still working to identify the person who died.

The fire started around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and quickly engulfed the entire 2300 building, which was also the leasing office.

According to Meridian Township Fire Chief Michael Hamel, the incident started with a couch fire on the first floor of the building.

Viewer video sent to 6 News shows people climbing off their balconies and firefighters using their ladders to help them get down.

The fire was so large that it began to engulf the 2314 building on Wednesday, which was conjoined with the building that had already been destroyed.

Around 10:20 on Thursday, the fire rekindled and large amounts of smoke and flames could once again be seen coming from the building that was half-destroyed the day before.

Crews worked through the entire day to destroy the building where the fire started.