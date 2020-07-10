1 hurt in Eaton Co. shooting

EATON CO., Mich – One man is recovering after being shot in the arm Thursday afternoon at an Eaton County mobile home park.

In a release from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Windsor Estates Mobile Home Park on Canal Road.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Cambridge where a man had been shot in the arm while inside a mobile home.

A woman was also inside the home but was not injured.

Deputies say at least two men fired between 8-10 rounds into the home.

Witnesses told investigators that a silver minivan and a white passenger car were seen leaving the area and are believed to be connected to the shooting.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-323-8492.