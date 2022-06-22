CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 27-year-old from Concord was killed in a crash in Jackson County on Sunday.

The incident happened around 6:27 a.m. on Behling Road, near Mann Road.

According to the Michigan State Police, early investigations show the car went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Concord, was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The 27-year-old passenger died from the injuries they got in the crash.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but alcohol is suspected.