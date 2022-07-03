LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was killed and two others were shot early Sunday morning in Lansing, police said.

Around 3:05 a.m. police were called to the 300 block of City Market Dr. near Rotary Park.

When the officers arrived, they said they found a 42-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

While the officers were investigating, two other people with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital.

Both victims, a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, had multiple gunshot wounds but are listed as being in stable condition and are expected to survive, police said.

Police said they’re still working to figure out exactly what happened but the early investigation shows there was some type of altercation that led to the incident, and the victims were not random.

Officials said a suspect has been identified and detained.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600