ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was killed and one was injured in a fiery crash in Deerfield Township Sunday night.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old man from Chippewa Township was driving a van around 5:30 p.m. when they went off the road and hit a tree. After hitting the tree, the car continued and ended up hitting a house on River Road.

At that point, the car caught on fire and ignited the house as well.

The sheriff’s office said the driver may have been thrown out of the car at some point but landed near the burning car and home. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The owner of the home suffered some minor injuries when the car hit the house.

The sheriff’s office has not named the 50-year-old man involved in the crash,