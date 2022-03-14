LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police say that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash on the entrance ramp to I-496 from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The crash happened on Sunday around 2:49 p.m.

Another 39-year-old man was in the car at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

Officials say early investigations show the driver lost control and his car hit a cement barrier. Speed may have been one of the factors in the crash, Lansing Police said.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy will be performed, Lansing Police said.

If you have any information on the crash, police ask that you call 517-483-4600.