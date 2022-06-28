GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A Washtenaw County man was killed in a crash on I-94 west in Jackson County Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:58 p.m. near Clear Lake Road in Grass Lake Township, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say the 55-year-old Washtenaw County man was driving a Ford in the wrong direction on I-94 when they hit a Chevy SUV head on that was going west. Then, a semi-truck collided with the Chevy SUV.

The Washtenaw County man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

The 27-year-old woman driving the Chevy SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Henry Ford Health, and the driver of the semi-truck was not injured, the JCSO said.

At this time it is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident, and the crash remains under investigation, JCSO said.

If anyone has any information, call Undersheriff Christopher Simpson at 517-768-7904.