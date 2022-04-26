EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon has now confirmed that an incident leaving one man shot on Monday, April 25, at the Lake Lansing Meijer, was an officer-involved shooting.

At around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) were sent to a Meijer located at 1350 W. Lake Lansing Road in response to a weapons complaint.

The caller said a man pulled a gun out of a car, stuck it in his pocket and went into the store.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the man in the store that matched the description given by the caller.

A chase started and both the officers and the man left the store, and when the officers came in contact with the man, shots were fired.

The man was struck and later taken to the hospital, where police say he is now stable. According to ELPD, no one else was injured.

Officials said a weapon was retrieved at the scene.

Those who assisted ELPD on the scene were: the Michigan State University Police Department, Lansing Police Department, Lansing Township Police Department, Meridian Township Police Department and Michigan State Police.

Following ELPD’s policy, The two officers involved are now on paid administrative leave and the investigation was taken over by Michigan State Police.

As this investigation continues, 6 News will keep you updated.