$1 million awarded to increase high-speed internet access across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Department of Technology, Management & Budget announced an additional $1 million in funds from the Connecting Michigan Communities grant program to aid projects to expand broadband infrastructure across Michigan.

These projects will give internet access to people who lack high-speed internet and resources.

“With this critical investment through the CMIC grant program, we will expand broadband internet access to 1,300 locations,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “Increasingly, broadband access is a necessity for work, school, and daily life, and we must ensure that all Michiganders have access to reliable, affordable internet. I am proud of this program that will increase access for families and better connect people, communities, and businesses across Michigan.”

The CMIC grant program was established to extend broadband services to underprivileged areas in Michigan who lack technology.

For more information regarding the CMIC grant awards you can take a look at the CMIC website, and other information about future grants they will offer.