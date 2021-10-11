$1 million awarded to Michigan Police Department’s to support public safety statewide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Whitmer has announced $1 million to Michigan Police Department’s across the state to support officers and public safety.

“I applaud the Department of Justice for investing in Michigan’s public safety by awarding our State Police and 11 local agencies across the state over $1 million in grants,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan’s brave troopers and law enforcement officers are at the forefront of the crucial work needed to reduce crime and keep our communities safe. Thanks to this grant, MSP is able to continue its efforts to strengthen de-escalation training to ensure police and community members alike can make it home safe at the end of each day.”

The Michigan State Police (MSP) was awarded $182,328 in grant money to support de-escalation training through the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Community Policing Development De-Escalation Training Program. The governor also announced 11 other local agencies across the state are being awarded a total of $1,025,138.

“At the core of de-escalation is communication. Our troopers and the communities we serve benefit when we improve how we approach and treat each other,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “We’re grateful for the grant that will allow us to build upon the training we currently provide to our recruits and move it into the field by implementing a consistent program for all of our nearly 2,100 enforcement members.”

“The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police is grateful for the efforts of our Governor to restore and provide training funds to our officers so they can better protect their communities,” said Chief Robert Stevenson, Executive Director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

De-escalation training helps prevent intense situations between police and residents. The training ensures that law enforcement and the community can work together in a safe way. The training helps prevent crime and maintain security in escalated situations.