$1 million Michigan grant helps area with expected $1.2 billion redevelopment

The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters is shown in Auburn Hills, Mich., Monday, May 27, 2019. Fiat Chrysler proposed on Monday to merge with France’s Renault to create the world’s third-biggest automaker, worth $40 billion, and combine forces in the race to make electric and autonomous vehicles. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority was awarded a $1 million grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

The grant will help revitalize and safely reuse 200 acres on Detroit’s east side where Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will expand its Mack Engine Plant and Jefferson North Assembly Plant.

The expansion will increase production of Jeeps, a $1.2 billion redevelopment which will create 5,000 new jobs.

Dozens of properties in the 200-acre development area were contaminated by businesses like machine shops, a scrap yard, and a foundry.