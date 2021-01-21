1 Million+ Michiganders obtained 2021 health coverage

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —More than 1 million Michiganders obtained health coverage for 2021 during the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period or through the state’s expanded Medicaid program.

The milestone comes after an extensive joint outreach campaign by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).



“No Michigander should have to worry about how they’ll afford health insurance, especially during a global pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer.

“My administration has been working around the clock to ensure people across the state can access quality, affordable health care. The Healthy Michigan Plan that I worked across the aisle to pass as Senate Democratic Leader has surpassed 850,000 enrollees. I will continue to work with partners across the state to protect and expand health coverage for Michiganders.”



More than 267,000 Michiganders purchased Marketplace coverage for 2021, and more than 850,000 people are currently enrolled in the Healthy Michigan Plan.



In a joint effort, DIFS and MDHHS invested more than $1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to help people get covered.



The effort included an advertising campaign that was seen and heard more than 42 million times on television, social media, and radio. By the Dec.15 deadline, 267,070 Michiganders had purchased health coverage on the Health Insurance Marketplace, a nearly 2% increase over the 2019 open enrollment period. An additional 853,211 residents found coverage from the Healthy Michigan Plan during 2020, a record high number of participants for the program.



“I am happy that Michigan made significant progress in 2020 in increasing the number of residents who have access to health care coverage,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.



“In 2021 we will continue to focus on providing coverage to Michigan families. No one should have to go without medical treatment or health care coverage due to a lack of income.” Open enrollment for 2021 coverage on the Health Insurance Marketplace ended Dec. 15, but Michiganders may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) if they experience a qualifying life event, such as a job loss or change in household size. Open enrollment for 2022 coverage will begin in Nov. 2021. “Marketplace open enrollment for 2021 is over, but you may still have options to protect your health and the health of your family,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox.



“DIFS is here to help answer questions about health coverage and can give you the information you need to get started.” To learn more about health insurance, including SEP eligibility, consumers should visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance.



Consumers are also eligible to apply for the Healthy Michigan Plan at any time online by visiting Michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling 855-789-5610.



