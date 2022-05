LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan schools just got a bit of a funding boost.

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket expired today, meaning the prize now goes to the Michigan School Aid Fund.

The ticket expired at 4:45 p.m. today, exactly one year from the date of the drawing. It was purchased at 28069 Mound Road in Warren.

The most valuable unclaimed ticket in Michigan history was a $34 million ticket from 1998.