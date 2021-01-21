$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLNS)— A Powerball ticket sold in Northern Michigan, is worth $1 Million.

The lucky ticket was sold at a Vulcan A-Mart Party Story, Vulcan is a “suburb” of Iron Mountain in the U.P. right near the Wisconsin border.

That ticket wasn’t the only big winner in last night’s drawing. Someone in Maryland matched all of the numbers, winning the $731 million jackpot.

As of now, it’s unknown who the winner is as lottery officials have only revealed where the winning ticket was sold.

The winning numbers were, 40-53-60-68-69 and the Powerball number was 22.

It was the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Most lottery winners get the choice to receive the amount over a period of 30 years, or a lump sum. If the winner takes the lump sum, it would be about $546.8 million dollars.