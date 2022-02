LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 2000 Block of Teel Ave. near Washington Ave. and Mt. Hope Rd.

Officials say this incident was a domestic one and at one point a victim walked into a nearby business.

A Lansing Police spokesperson called the injuries the victim got ‘non-life threatening.’

A Crime Scene Investigation unit is currently on the scene.

6 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.