LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was shot on the 5000 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave. Friday afternoon, Lansing police said.

Police said they got the call around 2:45 p.m. and found one person who was hit.

They were taken to the hospital by the Lansing Fire Department with non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell 6 News they now have a person of interest for the shooting in custody.

Lansing police are still on scene and the investigation is ongoing.