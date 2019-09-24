1 suspect in custody after threat locks down Olivet schools

One juvenile is being held by police today after a threat on social media caused the Olivet schools to shelter in place.

According to police, the threat on Instagram said that the suspect was going to get a gun, come to the school and do some damage.

That person was found and is in custody.

The morning threat put the schools into a “shelter in place” status, meaning classes were continuing as normal except no one could enter or leave the building.

At 12:30 p.m. a student received a text message from someone threatening to come shoot up the school.

The student immediately reported the threat and the schools were locked down.

A lock down means no one enters or leaves the buildings or classrooms, doors are immediately locked and students remain quiet in classes.

The lock down order was lifted just after 1:30 p.m. when it was determined that there was no danger to students.

>>>6 News has crews in Olivet and will have updates online and on 6 News