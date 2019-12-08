10 depts. respond as plant near Greenville burns

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ten fire departments were called in when a massive blaze broke out at a plant north of Greenville Saturday night, burning so hot that crews could do little to stop it.

“It’s a complete loss. Everything’s gone,” Montcalm Township Fire Chief Clif Dickinson said after the fire at Keystone Automotive Industries had been burning for about three hours.

The fire at the factory on Vining Road south of Peck Road sparked around 10:30 p.m. No one is believed to have been inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

The roof had already collapsed by the time fire crews arrived. Dickinson said wind carried flames from the south end of the facility to the north, aided by tunnels connecting multiple buildings, plastics burning inside and the big timber construction of the structure.

“It went through the whole building. At that point, we couldn’t even get trucks close enough to put water on it,” Dickinson told reporters at the scene. “You can’t put manpower up there ’cause it’s so hot and there’s so many chemicals — hazardous chemicals — and things in the building. Of course, you can probably hear the explosions inside.”

So he said crews were taking a “surround and drown” approach, working first to stop the fire from spreading and then putting it out. Two of the departments at the scene were focused solely on keeping the flames from jumping to potato storage buildings to the north of the plant.

“We’re trying to await for (the fire) to die down a little bit so we can get up there and get it put out,” Dickinson said.

With the factory in a rural area and no hydrants nearby, multiple pump stations were set up to the north and south so tanker trucks could go back and forth to refill.

“We’ll be here for probably multiple days just to finish putting the fire out,” Dickinson said.

Nearly 1,000 Consumers Energy customers nearby lost power as the fire raged, according to Consumers’ interactive outage map. Service was back before 3 a.m.

The fire chief said the company at Keystone, LKQ Corp., refurbishes plastic car parts.

“The hazardous chemicals that are in there, hopefully by not putting a lot of water on it, we’re not contaminating it, we’re not spreading it to other areas at this point until we can actually see what’s gong on and get in there and put dams in, bring in hazmat crews, until we can keep it contained,” Dickinson said.

The sky glows as a massive fire burns at Keystone Automotive Industries north of Greenville. (Dec. 8, 2019)

A massive fire burns at Keystone Automotive Industries north of Greenville. (Dec. 8, 2019)

A massive fire burns at Keystone Automotive Industries north of Greenville. (Dec. 8, 2019)

A massive fire burns at Keystone Automotive Industries north of Greenville. (Dec. 8, 2019)

A massive fire burns at Keystone Automotive Industries north of Greenville. (Dec. 8, 2019)

A massive fire burns at Keystone Automotive Industries north of Greenville. (Dec. 8, 2019)

The sky glows as a massive fire burns at Keystone Automotive Industries north of Greenville. (Dec. 8, 2019)

The sky glows as a massive fire burns at Keystone Automotive Industries north of Greenville. (Dec. 8, 2019)

Ten fire departments were called in to fight a massive fire at Keystone Automotive Industries north of Greenville. (Dec. 8, 2019)

A screenshot from a Facebook video of a fire in Montcalm County on Dec. 7, 2019.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Dickinson said the passerby who called 911 to report it said it was burning at the southwest end of the building, where offices are located. Michigan State Police will investigate.

In addition to the 10 departments on scene fighting the fire, two more were put on standby to man emptied fire stations.