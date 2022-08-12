LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Friday, 10 Lansing police officers will be getting their certificates to train school kids the G.R.E.A.T Program, which stands for Gang Resistance Education and Training.

The program is a national initiative under the Department of Justice where police officers enter the classroom and teach students about challenges they may face, and just how to resist those things that might get them off track.

LPD will also be joined by other officers coming from across the country to receive their certification as well.

The Lansing Police Department is teaming up with the downtown Radisson Hotel and Meijer, to host this graduation ceremony at the Radisson Hotel. The graduation will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Officers who get their certificates Friday will be able to teach grades 4-7 the G.R.E.A.T program.

LPD’s main focus is to teach kids how to stay away from crime, violence, and gangs as well as help to keep them safe.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will be the guest speaker for Friday’s graduation.

The G.R.E.A.T program also serves as a way for law enforcement officers to create positive relationships within the community.

“There are so many different stories that the youth was getting ready to make a bad decision and through the G.R.E.A.T Program, they remembered to look back and said let me not do that,” said David Burke, Sergeant at the Lansing Police Department.