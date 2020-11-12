$10 million donation will bring new field house to Jackson Public Schools

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Bringing a brand-new field house to Jackson Public School is a goal that’s long been in the mind of Superintendent, Jeff Beal.

“We identified the upgrades down at the Withington Stadium as necessary improvements that we didn’t have facility funds to be able to provide for ourselves,” said Superintendent of Jackson Public Schools, Jeff Beal.

Until now, thanks to a ten million dollar donation from the Glick family.

“We are thrilled obviously with the support of Al Glick, and the entire Glick family, and certainly the Glick Foundation,” said Beal.

Jackson Public Schools are calling the new field house world class. Other improvements will include an added concession facility with restrooms, as well as upgrades to seating for people with disabilities. The school says, the additions will help bring versatility, and do a better job of meeting the needs of the community.

“To make the overall experience for guests who come to Jackson Public Schools to be much more pleasant, and for our students, and athletes as something that will inspire them for years to come,” said Beal.

The school says designs, and developments are already underway.

“We anticipate that we will have this project out for bid in late February, early March, and we hope to get construction underway as early as April.

Adding the school believes it’s a 14-month construction process, and hopes it will be open by the fall of 2022.