LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is encouraging Michiganders to play it safe when handling food during the holiday weekend.

Celebrating Independence Day outdoors is a rite of summer in Michigan, as are the picnic foods we all love to eat. Make sure your celebration is remembered for the people you spend it with, the delicious foods you share, and the fun you have. Don’t spoil that fun by sharing foodborne illness with your guests.” Gary McDowell, MDARD Director

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Development (MDARD) has the following ten tips to keep food safe during the holiday:

1, Wash Your Hands

According to MDARD, everyone involved in the cooking or eating should wash their hands with soap and water. If water is not available, use disposable handwipes or hand sanitizer.

2. Keep Cold Food Cold While Outside

When taking food to a picnic, keep it cold so bacteria can’t grow and spoil it.

Cold foods should be kept cold at 40° F or below to prevent bacteria growth.

You can pack them in coolers with ice or frozen gel packs.

MDARD reports that the Danger Zone for food is between 40° F and 140° F, when bacteria can grow quickly and lead to foodborne illness.

3. Pack Meat and Perishables in a Cooler

Be sure to keep coolers in the shade and avoid opening the lid too often.

4. Pack Drinks Separately from Perishables

The beverage cooler will be opened more often, while the food cooler will keep contents cooler longer.

5. Pack Sponges, Cloths and Wet Towelettes for Cleaning Surfaces and Hands

Use a table cover for picnic tables whenever possible.

Picnic tables are usually exposed to weather and wildlife and may not be clean even if they look clean.

6. Take only the amount of food that you will cook and eat.

Serve the food immediately and remember not to keep food out of the fridge or cooler for more than two hours.

If the temperature is 85° F or hotter, keep food out less than one hour.

Food left out after these times should be discarded.

7. Stay Stocked Up on Clean Serving Utensils

If a dish spoils, bacteria won’t be moved to another dish through a contaminated utensil.

8. All Meats Should be Cooked to Proper Temperature

Bring a meat thermometer and test your meats for doneness to assure they are properly cooked.

9. Separate Raw and Cooked Foods

Use only clean plates for cooked foods.

10. Clean Up After Yourself

Clean the picnic site before you leave as a common courtesy for other picnickers.

“You wouldn’t want to sit down at a dirty picnic table or cook on a dirty grill; no one else does either,” a release from MDARD said.