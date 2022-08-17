ALPENA TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State Police trooper and an off-duty firefighter saved a young boy who was struggling in the water and nearly drowning last week.

Video posted to social media by the MSP Seventh District Twitter account shows trooper Nicholas Talbot quickly jumping into action.

The 10-year-old boy was trapped in rushing waters at the Four Mile Dam in Alpena Township on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Talbot threw a ‘ResQ Disc’ to the child in the water while off-duty Wilson Township firefighter Christopher Kinsey used a flotation device from the car to swim to the boy and bring him back to shore.

Police say the boy was checked by paramedics and was thankfully sent home safe.

To see the full video, check out the player above.