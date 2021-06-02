100 deadliest days for teen drivers now underway

HEATHROW, Fla. (WLNS) – AAA officials are now warning young drivers about the beginning of what is considered the “100 deadliest days” for teen drivers.

AAA officials say, every year more than 30% of the deaths involving teenage drivers take place between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

They also cite, with pandemic restrictions being lifted, more young drivers will likely be more eager to get back on the road — increasing the chances of accidents due to their lack of experience.

In fact, teen drivers between 16 and 17 years old are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than adults.