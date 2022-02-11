HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — Over 100 students walked out of class at Haslett High School Friday to try and raise awareness about alleged racism at a recent basketball game.

Students told 6 News they were upset about racial slurs that were allegedly made during a basketball game against Fowlerville High School.

The goal of the walk out was to get the student body to speak out against the alleged racism at the basketball game.

Several members of the Haslett boys basketball team attended the event.

Administrators who were also at the walk out said they were in support of the cause.