LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan childcare professionals are getting a financial boost.

On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded $368 million in grants to childcare programs across Michigan,.

Over 5,500 childcare programs will receive the funding, which comes from the Child Care Stabilization Grant. These grants will give 38,000 full-time staff a bonus of $1,000.

“Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable childcare that meets their needs,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I worked across the aisle to secure a historic investment in childcare—including grants to stabilize and strengthen the childcare industry and bonuses for childcare professionals. Thanks to the Child Care Stabilization Grant, over 5,500 childcare programs can keep their doors open, hire more qualified professionals, and continue to improve supports for kids and families. All our kids deserve a strong start. These grants are another investment in their future and our state’s prosperity.”

The Child Care Stabilization Grant is a non-competitive grant for childcare programs that aim to stabilize operations and support the health and safety of children and staff. Eligible licensed childcare programs applied for funding in spring 2022.

Total grant awards: 5,544

Average awards:

Family home program: $11,394

Group home program: $21,775

Childcare center: $120,664

Total bonuses awarded:

$1,000 to 25,756 full time staff members

$500 to 12,207 part time staff members

“As a father, I know the importance of having skilled, childcare professionals to care for our children. That’s why Governor Whitmer and I continue to fight to pay childcare professionals a living wage,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “These bonuses are a small step toward our bigger goals to improve compensation for childcare professionals and support childcare entrepreneurs—all while keeping care affordable for working families.”