100s of protesters gather at Capitol, call for end to “Stay Home-Stay Safe”

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Hundreds of people have gathered at the Capitol today with the hope that Governor Gretchen Whitmer will drop her “Stay Home – Stay Safe” order.

Compared to “Operation Gridlock” about two weeks ago this protest isn’t as large, with police estimating the crowd size between 800-1,000.

People gathered on the Capitol lawn and there have been speakers addressing the crowds.

They are explaining how the governor has overstepped her authority and why they believe the stay at home order should be lifted.

Protest organizer Michael Farage explained, “It is very important that we as Americans stand up for our constitution and for our civil liberties because as we know Government continues to take and take. When this is all said and done, much like with the Patriot Act, what are we going to be left with is the big question.”

“I also believe in people’s rights and I don’t believe because there’s a crisis they should be trampled on or, you know, pushed aside,” said protester Tyler Prossen.

Even officers here at the Capitol are relieved with the turnout at this protest and how people have acted so far.

6 News reporter Ashley Graham spoke with lieutenant Brian Oleksyk this morning who said, by his count, roughly 800 to one thousand people are out at the protest today.

He says the crowd has been pretty calm today..and that it looks very different from the recent gridlock protest.

Oleksyk also says the response from state police changed between then and now to make things smoother and more efficient.

“People this time are doing the social distancing. Seeing a lot of people wear a lot more masks. And for our officers as well, we’re in mask today,” explained Lt. Oleksyk. “So far everybody seems to be well behaved and they’re complying with what needs to be done. And hopefully they protest in a safe manner.”

One of the reasons people are protesting today is to ask the state legislature not to extend the state of emergency.