107 pounds of unwanted medications collected in Ionia Co. during “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day”

IONIA COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) – Did you know that disposing of medications in the trash or flushing them down the toilet is unsafe for the environment and the public?

Proper disposal of medications helps prevent childhood poisoning, reduce substance abuse, and protect our drinking water and that’s what happened in Ionia County last week.

The Belding Police Department, Lake Odessa Police Department, Ionia County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Department, joined together to pull a total of 107 pounds of unwanted prescription medication out of medicine cabinets and off the streets during a 4-hour period on October 24th.

Officials say, this initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue as medicines that get old in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

This year, The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day brought in nearly a million pounds of unused, expired, and unwanted medications across the country, that’s the largest amount ever collected in the program’s ten years.

On Oct. 24, the public turned in 985,392 pounds – almost 493 tons – of medication to DEA and 4,153 of its community partners at 4,587 collection sites nationwide, including 33 Bureau of Indian Affairs sites.

