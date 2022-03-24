OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One person has been arrested, but officials are still looking for the getaway driver in the murder of a 7-year-old girl that took place last week.
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that can lead to the arrest of 17-year-old JaJuan Calvin McDonald. Oakland County detectives report that the Pontiac teen drove the car used in the drive-by shooting that killed Ariah Jackson.
MacDonald faces multiple charges, including:
- First-degree murder
- Possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony – Four counts
The suspected shooter was arrested Wednesday night in Troy. Detectives are seeking warrants to charge him with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released by authorities.
Around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, March 18, Jackson was coming home from school with her mother, sister and two cousins when the shooting occurred.
A total of eight shots were fired, with Jackson being hit once in the back of the head.
The mother was also grazed by a gunshot to the head.
Jackson was taken to the hospital in a patrol car, later being declared dead.
The 30-year-old mother declined medical treatment.
The three other girls, aged 6, 7 and 11-years-old were uninjured in the shooting.