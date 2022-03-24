OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One person has been arrested, but officials are still looking for the getaway driver in the murder of a 7-year-old girl that took place last week.

JaJuan Calvi MacDonald, courtesy of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information that can lead to the arrest of 17-year-old JaJuan Calvin McDonald. Oakland County detectives report that the Pontiac teen drove the car used in the drive-by shooting that killed Ariah Jackson.

MacDonald faces multiple charges, including:

First-degree murder

Possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony – Four counts

The suspected shooter was arrested Wednesday night in Troy. Detectives are seeking warrants to charge him with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released by authorities.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, March 18, Jackson was coming home from school with her mother, sister and two cousins when the shooting occurred.

A total of eight shots were fired, with Jackson being hit once in the back of the head.

The mother was also grazed by a gunshot to the head.

Jackson was taken to the hospital in a patrol car, later being declared dead.

The 30-year-old mother declined medical treatment.

The three other girls, aged 6, 7 and 11-years-old were uninjured in the shooting.