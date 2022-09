Photo is courtesy of the Michigan State Police First District Twitter Account

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday.

The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County.

Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District.

Additionally, narcotics were found in the home, though officials did not specify what kind.

“Nice job by all involved,” the tweet concluded.