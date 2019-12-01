11 people have been shot in New Orleans.
The shooting happened at 3:25 A.M. this morning on Canal Street.
According to the New Orleans Police Department 2 people are in critical condition.
One person has been detained, but police say they are not considered a suspect.
Police were able to respond to the scene within minutes.
Extra patrols were out due to the influx of people in town for the Thanksgiving holiday and for the Bayou Classic Football.
11 people shot in New Orleans, 2 in critical condition
11 people have been shot in New Orleans.