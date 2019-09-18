The Corporation for National and Community Service provided 12 easy ways to volunteer.
Volunteering in the community is as easy as serving meals at a local shelter or community kitchen, becoming a tutor or mentor with an after-school program, hosting a resume writing workshops or conducting practice interviews, organizing a food donation drive, beautifying local parks, serving at a community garden, making and distributing disaster preparedness kits, sharing information about free tax prep services, reading to students or seniors at a local library or community center, helping out at an animal shelter. Additionally you can keep it real local by offering to rake leaves, clear a walkway, run an errand, or replace lightbulbs for a neighbor.
Help someone today, create sustainable change, or leave a legacy, while you gain new skills and improve your well-being.
12 easy ways to volunteer
