LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ribbon cuttings, ribbon cuttings, and more ribbon cuttings! In Old Town Thursday, 12 businesses are getting the chance to celebrate their grand openings, something they couldn’t do during the pandemic.

The Old Town Commercial Association has arranged ribbon cuttings with the Mayor’s office that will take place on Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

Last year, the association wasn’t able to celebrate their 25th Anniversary, so this year they’re getting things started on a positive note with this lively event.

Pandemic restrictions made it impossible for these 12 business’s and potentially others, to celebrate their openings in the proper way, and now they have the opportunity for a do-over.

12 businesses included in the ribbon cutting event:

Mother & Earth Baby Boutique

Twiggies

Thrift Witch

Dowry Bridal

Loyalty Barbershop

Grave Danger

Flesh Enhancements

Odd Nodd Art Supply

Bradly’s HG

Birch Rak Clothier

Oracle’s Apothecary

Maria’s Cuisine Mexican Food

This event will start at Mother & Earth Baby Boutique. It will then continue through Old Town in geographical order and end up at Maria’s Cuisine Mexican Food.

Each ribbon cutting will last about 8 to 10 minutes.

Mayor Andy Schor will be joined by the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, the Lansing Convention and Visitors

Bureau, members of the Old Town Commercial Association Board of Directors and representatives of

Michigan Main Street/MEDC.