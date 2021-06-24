12 unemployment offices to reopen for in-person appointments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency will begin to reopen certain offices next week for in-person appointments.

On June 30, the state will reopen 12 unemployment offices, including the one at Perry Robinson Circle in Lansing, however you have to have an appointment.

Between the 12 offices, state officials expect to handle roughly 900 appointments per day in person.

In addition to in-person appointments — customers can still use the agency’s service line and the web account manager.