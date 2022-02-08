127 drunk drivers caught during statewide safe driving campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The results are officially in from the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative that ran from Dec. 17 to Jan. 1.

Law enforcement officers from 80 police departments, sheriff offices and Michigan State Police (MSP) posts increased patrols across the state for the campaign.

Preliminary reports showcase that officers made 4,099 traffic stops, arrested 140 drivers under the influence, issued 906 speeding citations and 35 seat belt citations.

Officers also made 103 felony arrests and 309 misdemeanor arrests during the enforcement period.

Before and during Christmas and New Year’s, law enforcement officers throughout Michigan participated in the enforcement campaign.

Officers specifically focused on saving lives and decreasing crashes by stopping impaired drivers.

“If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive. The goal of this campaign was to get dangerous drunk and drugged drivers off our roadways. Officers were able to take 140 impaired drivers off our roads and issue more than 900 speeding citations, making it safer for everyone.” Alicia Sledge, interim director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning

In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. Michigan’s drunk driving law contains a zero-tolerance provision for drivers with certain illegal drugs in their system.

According to the 2020 Michigan Annual Drunk Driving Audit by the MSP, 41.8% of all deadly crashes that happened involved alcohol, drugs or both.

The end of year campaign is supported with funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is coordinated by the OHSP.