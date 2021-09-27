12th Annual Medication Disposal Event set for Sept. 28 at Michigan’s Capitol

FILE – This Aug. 23, 2018 file photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. A large study finds that low-dose and regular-strength aspirin seem equally safe and effective for preventing additional heart problems in people who already have heart disease. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Pharmacists Association (MPA) will host the 12th annual Medication Disposal Event at the Capitol on the south Capitol lawn on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The general public is able to drop off their unused, unwanted or expired medications from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the medication disposal tent.

Curbside drop-off will also be available on South Capitol Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Allegan Street.

This event allows people to a way safely dispose of medications, including controlled substances and narcotics. Throwing medications in the garbage and disposing improperly can be harmful to the environment.

Those going to the event will have the chance to learn more about what the state and MPA are doing to curb the opioid epidemic. They will also get to experience and see the valuable role of pharmacy professionals in reducing its impact.

The MPA will also be distributing 150 doses of the opioid reversal agent naloxone during the event.

“The proper disposal of unused, unwanted or expired medications accomplishes two very important tasks: it guarantees those medications do not find their way into our environment and water systems, while also ensuring those same medications do not become vehicles for abuse and addiction.” Mark Glasper, MPA chief executive officer.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. and will focus on the state’s efforts to address the opioid epidemic, the role of pharmacists in these efforts and the importance of safe medication disposal.

In the 11 years that the medication disposal has been going on, four tons of pharmaceuticals have been collected and properly disposed of.

. For more information, including what items are accepted and not accepted, please visit www.MichiganPharmacists.org/MedicationDisposal