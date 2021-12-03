13-year-old arrested for making online threat against Holt Jr. High

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office received multiple threats yesterday morning regarding an online threat to shoot up Holt Junior High School.

A Facebook post from Holt Public Schools said that the threat was made on the app Snapchat.

Police identified a 13-year-old student as the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office says that detectives interviewed the suspect who confessed to making the threat.

The student was taken into custody and sent to a youth home.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says it worked with the Holt Schools administration to provide additional security at the Jr. High School and High School today to ensure the safety of all students and faculty.

Holt Public Schools Superintendent David Hornak released a statement asking parents to talk with their children about the severity of making a threat of violence via social media.

Just yesterday, there was increased security on Holt High School’s campus, after a “non-descript” threat was found in a bathroom.