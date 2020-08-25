DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – 134 dogs were rescued today from a puppy mill about 45 minutes south of Marquette.
Many of the dogs at the Delta County puppy mill have either recently given birth or are pregnant and expected to deliver within the week.
Susan Gartland with the Delta County Animal Shelter witnessed deplorable conditions when she and Michigan State Police seized the dogs on Monday. Gartland says none of the dogs had water, many of them had eye infections, wounds from fly bites, and were malnourished.
She says while it has been hard work the past 24 hours, it’s a good day because these dogs will never have to breed again.
134 dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Michigan
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – 134 dogs were rescued today from a puppy mill about 45 minutes south of Marquette.