134 neglected dogs found at Delta County puppy mill

The Delta Animal Shelter shared, this is just one of the moms with puppies. 134 dogs, mostly female with puppies or pregnant

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — 65 adult dogs and 69 puppies were rescued from a home in Maple Ridge Township of Delta County.

According to the Michigan State Police-Gladstone Post, troopers were sent to check on a horse in a roadway and busted the puppy mill.

Many of the dogs were pregnant or recently had puppies.

Charges will be sought by the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office. We contacted the office on Tuesday morning to see if charges had or will be filed.

MSPs hared that some of the dogs appeared to be malnourished and in poor health. Many of them were pregnant or recent birthed a litter of puppies. The Delta County Animal Shelter took in all 134 dogs. In a post made Tuesday morning, the shelter is asking for help.

“All dogs today will be vaccinated, dewormed, flea treated, receive medical care. They were covered in flies and have terrible fly strike wounds. We will begin bathing and grooming. These dogs are scared- they’ve never been inside- never on a leash. We will continue to post updates and how you can help. Right now the thing we need the most is monetary donations for their medical care.”

We have contacted the animal shelter as well to help pass along any future needs in caring for the animals or to find out when they could be up for adoption.

