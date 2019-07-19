14-year-old drowns in Lake Michigan

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after being pulled from the water off of western Michigan.

The Ludington Police Department says officers responded Thursday evening to a report of a missing person at the beach along Lake Michigan at Stearns Park. Police say in a statement that Albrianna Jane Huck had been at the beach with her brother and another family member.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was part of the search and the crew spotted someone on the shoreline waving to them. People there had found the girl in the water and started CPR. Police say the Ludington girl was taken to a hospital and she was pronounced dead Thursday night.