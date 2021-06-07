14-year-old shot overnight in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Sunday night shortly before 12:00 a.m. Lansing Police were called to a local hospital after a 14-year-old walked in with a gunshot wound to the leg.

When officers got there, the teen would not tell them how he was shot, and officers can’t rule out it being an accidental-self inflicted wound.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Lansing police also say they were investigating a shots fired complaint shortly before the 14-year-old showed up at the hospital, and a 6 News team did see officers knocking on doors, in the 3100 block of Turner Road & Cresent Avenue, though it’s not clear if that was in relation to the shooting.

The 14-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.

