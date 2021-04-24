14th annual Capital City Cleanup later today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Earth Week this week and there’s no better way to celebrate than by showing your gratitude to mother nature and helping clean her up.

The 14th annual Capital City Cleanup is later today from 10 a.m. to noon and local businesses and volunteers from around Mid-Michigan will be cleaning up all over the city. People are assigned different blocks of downtown to make sure it’s Covid-19 friendly.

For anybody interested in volunteering, officials request they bring gloves, clippers, bags or trash grabbers. There will be an outdoor block party with lunch to thank volunteers afterwards.