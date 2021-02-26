14th annual MSU Comics Forum begins featuring two days of activities

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 14th annual Michigan State University Comics Forum will begin Friday and extends into Saturday as well.

It’s free and features scholars, creators, and fans of comic books.

The multi-day event will also feature keynote addresses from award-winning creators, an artist gallery, and several discussion panels all dedicated to comics.

For those who don’t know, MSU is home to the largest public collection of comic books in the world.

All events and forums are being held online.

You can find a link for the event under the Seen on 6 section of WLNS.COM.